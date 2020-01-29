Dutch court not competent to hear war crimes case against Israel's Gantz
A Dutch district court on Wednesday ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to hear a case against former Israeli Armed Forces chief Benny Gantz brought by a Dutch Palestinian who lost six relatives during a 2014 bombing of Gaza.
"A Dutch judge is not competent to rule on the case of the claimant," presiding Judge Larisa Alwin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
