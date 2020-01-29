Dutch court not competent to hear war crimes case against Israel's Gantz

A Dutch district court on Wednesday ruled that it does not have jurisdiction to hear a case against former Israeli Armed Forces chief Benny Gantz brought by a Dutch Palestinian who lost six relatives during a 2014 bombing of Gaza.

"A Dutch judge is not competent to rule on the case of the claimant," presiding Judge Larisa Alwin said.

