NCRB launches police related citizen centric services on CCTNS

National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) launched Police related Citizen centric services on CCTNS platform here today. Director, Intelligence Bureau, Shri Arvind Kumar presided over the two launches.

These online services will help Citizens in Searching their Missing Persons and Generating Vehicle NOC. The services can be accessed through 'digitalpolicecitizenservices.gov.in' portal or through a link in the existing 'Digital Police Portal'. So far such services are being provided through the state-citizen portals and it is the first time that these are being launched centrally

Director, NCRB, Shri Ram Phal Pawar while addressing the gathering informed that the two citizen services namely 'Missing Person Search' and 'Generate Vehicle NOC' will now be available online to Citizens. The Citizens can search for their missing kins against the national database of the recovered unidentified found person/unidentified dead bodies from their homes. This will hugely benefit relatives of missing persons and save them from running around the pillar to post, as all such details including photos are available in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System and will now be accessible to citizens through this portal at their convenience.

In this user-friendly search, a citizen may enter search criteria in the portal and the system will search it from the available national database across the country and will display the result immediately with photographs and other details.

Director also explained another service for citizens 'Generate Vehicle NOC' which allows citizens to ascertain the status of a vehicle before its second-hand purchase, as to whether it is suspicious or clean from Police records. This search could be made against the National database based on the vehicle's details; one can generate and download the relevant NOC, required by the RTO before the transfer of ownership.

NCRB and Cyber Peace foundation together have designed CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2020 with the aim to enhance skills and knowledge of law enforcement personnel at ground level. This Hackathon has been organized to offer a unique experience to the participants, to advance their skills and knowledge and to promote coordination with industry and academia.

NCRB and National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC), USA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to receive information on such material originating from India. NCMEC is a non-profit organization established by the United States Congress.

It has a centralized reporting system by which internet service providers across the world or intermediaries like Facebook, youtube, etc. can report about persons who circulate images of child pornography.

Director, Intelligence Bureau inaugurated the Cyber Tipline monitoring facility in the NCRB. He reiterated that the intersection between crime and technology is more apparent today than ever before. Digital technologies and the internet have not only spurred cybercrimes but also made them much more sophisticated. It is therefore requisite for law enforcement agencies to be agile skilled in the use of the latest technology and adopt innovative methods to track, investigate and combat cybercrimes. He complimented NCRB for their efforts in promoting 'Ease of living'.

Director informed that approximately 25000 Cyber Tipline Reports have been received so far and shared with States/UTs out of which 15 were of very high priority. As per details shared by States/UTs, 57 FIRs have already been registered, and the investigation is in process for remaining Cyber Tipline Reports. Senior officials from various police Organisations graced the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

