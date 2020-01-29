Group supporting CAA clash with anti-CAA protesters in Bihar's Sithamarhi

Left Menu
  • ANI
  • |
  • Sitamarhi (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:07 IST
A clash breaks out between two groups in Bihar's Sitamarhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two groups, one opposing and the other supporting the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), clashed in Sitamarhi in Bihar on Wednesday. At least 15 people have been injured in the brawl. Sitamarhi District Magistrate Kumari Sharma said that police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control.

The incident occurred in the Bokhara block of the district, where some people were protesting against the CAA and NRC. Another group that was holding a demonstration in support of CAA and NRC came face to face with the first group and the clash broke out. "Currently the situation is under control. Sufficient police force has been deployed in the whole area and senior officers are monitoring the situation," a senior police official told ANI.

Kuldeep Prasad, one of the organisers of the anti-CAA protest, alleged that the protest march from Jitki village was going towards the designated site of Bokhara Block Chowk when "anti-social elements" attacked the protestors in a pre-planned way. Pawan Sah, a local BJP leader, on the other hand said that the anti-CAA protestors were using "objectionable words" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asking shopkeepers to close their shops, to which "some people present at the Bhaur Chowk" objected and the clash broke out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

