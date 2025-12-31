Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Clears 180 kmph CRS Trial, Marks Major Milestone

Indian Railways has successfully completed the final high-speed trial of the indigenously designed and manufactured Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, achieving a top speed of 180 kmph on the Kota–Nagda section. Conducted under the supervision of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), the trial marks a significant step toward operational deployment of India’s first high-speed sleeper train.

The trial involved rigorous technical assessments covering ride stability, oscillation, vibration behaviour, braking performance, emergency braking, and overall safety systems. Following a comprehensive evaluation, the CRS declared the trial fully successful, underscoring the train’s capability to operate safely at high speed.

A New Benchmark for Ride Quality

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared a video of the trial showcasing the train’s exceptional ride smoothness, highlighted through a water-glass stability test—where glasses filled with water remained steady even at 180 kmph. This demonstration underscores the train’s advanced suspension and precision-engineered components.

World-Class Sleeper Travel: Designed for Long-Distance Comfort

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake is engineered to transform long-distance travel in India. Key passenger-focused features include:

Comfortable sleeper berths with modern ergonomics

Advanced suspension enhancing ride stability

Fully automatic plug doors

Modern, hygienic toilets

Fire detection and safety monitoring systems

CCTV-based surveillance for enhanced security

Digital passenger information systems

Energy-efficient technologies and regenerative braking

These amenities aim to offer passengers a safe, luxurious, and world-class travel experience on overnight journeys.

Technological & Safety Enhancements in Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

The new-generation sleeper variant integrates cutting-edge technology and enhanced safety systems:

● KAVACH – Indian Railways’ indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system

● Crashworthy design with semi-permanent couplers and anti-climbers

● Fire barrier doors at every coach end

● Aerosol-based fire detection & suppression in electrical panels and lavatories

● Regenerative braking for improved energy efficiency

● UV-C lamp–based AC disinfection system (indigenously developed)

● Fully sealed gangways with centrally controlled plug doors

● CCTV cameras in all coaches

● Emergency talk-back unit for passenger–crew communication

● Divyangjan-friendly lavatories at both ends in driving coaches

● Centralized Coach Monitoring System for real-time equipment and amenity monitoring

● Ergonomic ladders for easier access to upper berths

These features collectively position the Vande Bharat Sleeper as the most technologically advanced passenger train ever built in India.

Paving the Way for High-Speed Sleeper Services

The successful CRS trial is a major milestone that opens the door for the introduction of Vande Bharat Sleeper services on key long-distance routes. It also reinforces Indian Railways’ commitment to:

Innovative transport solutions

Enhanced passenger safety

World-class comfort and design

Indigenous manufacturing under Atmanirbhar Bharat

With the Vande Bharat Sleeper set to join India’s fleet, the country is moving closer to a new era of high-speed, comfortable, and future-ready rail travel.