Delhi Police nab wanted criminal of Parvesh Mann gang
New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI) A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal namely Ajay Mann alias Goli, who had been booked under the stringent MCOCA and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.
New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI) A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal namely Ajay Mann alias Goli, who had been booked under the stringent MCOCA and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. Ajay is one of the key members of the notorious Parvesh Mann gang that has been under the Delhi police scanner for making extortion calls to traders and businessmen and indulging in bloody gang wars in the national capital.
Ajay has been involved in more than half-a-dozen serious criminal cases including murder, attempt-to-murder and illegal possession of firearms. A reward of Rs. 1 lakh was declared upon his arrest by the Delhi Police. He joined the Parvesh Mann gang in 2015. The Parvesh Mann gang was highlighted after brutal murder of one Surya Prakash alias Babloo in city's Ashok Vihar in broad daylight on a busy road.
On Monday, a Special Cell team received a tip-off that Ajay Mann was going to visit village KheraKhurd, Delhi. The team laid a trap and in the early morning on Tuesday it nabbed the criminal. (ANI)
