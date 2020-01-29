Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quantum of sentence in 2013 rape case of 5-yr-old likely tomorrow

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:29 IST
Quantum of sentence in 2013 rape case of 5-yr-old likely tomorrow

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its order on the quantum of sentence against two men convicted for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013. The court had on January 18 convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar.

In the gruesome incident at Gandhi Nagar on April 15, 2013, the convicts had shoved objects in the victim's private parts and abandoned her in a room, believing she was dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17. In an over 100-page judgment, Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra had said: "In our society, minor girls are worshipped as a goddess on certain occasions, but in the present case, the victim child, who was aged about five years at time of incident, had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality."

"The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken," the court had said. The incident took place four months after the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya.

The court had convicted Shah and Kumar under sections 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 376 (2) (gang rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Shah and Kumar were arrested from Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in Bihar on April 20 and April 22 in 2013, respectively. The police had said some foreign materials -- three pieces of a candle and one hair oil bottle -- were taken out from the body of the victim, which was also proved by doctors during recording of their statements in the court.

The girl had undergone multiple surgeries at the AIIMS in Delhi. Anger over the incident had spilled onto Delhi's streets as outraged students and women staged demonstrations at the India Gate, police headquarters and near the residences of then prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh had said a collective effort was needed to root out such "depravity" from society. The trial saw an interesting turn in 2014 when Kumar had moved the court claiming he was a juvenile at the time of his arrest.

The trial court took three years to decide his application of juvenility and transferred the case in April 2017 to the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail in June. Following this, the mother of the rape survivor moved the Delhi High Court against the trial court's order declaring Pradeep to be a juvenile. The high court had in 2018 declared that Pradeep was not a juvenile and sent him to trial before the sessions court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate begins another session of Trump impeachment trial

US Senate on Wednesday local time began another session of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The new session kicked off after both sides wrapped up their opening arguments on Tuesday. Now there will be 16 hours for the senators t...

Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks in AMU

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12 last year. An FIR wa...

Govt takes over IMEI-related processes from private body

The Department of Telecom has taken over the process to issue and manage IMEI allocation for mobile phones in India from the private body MSAI. The IMEI number - a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices - is allocated by global in...

Soccer-Devi joins Rangers in professional first for female Indian player

Bala Devi has become the first female Indian player to sign an overseas professional contract after joining Glasgow side Rangers on an 18-month deal, the Scottish club said on Wednesday. The 29-year-old forwards transfer remains subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020