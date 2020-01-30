Ukraine part of Bolton manuscript should not be classified -lawyer

Former national security adviser John Bolton and his lawyer do not believe any information in a chapter on Ukraine in Bolton's book manuscript should be considered classified, the lawyer wrote last week in a letter to the White House.

Bolton's attorney, Charles Cooper, released his letter on Wednesday after an earlier letter he had received from the White House became public. In that letter, the White House National Security Council said Bolton's book manuscript appeared to contain "significant amounts of classified information" and could not be published in its current form.

