Tokyo prosecutors issue arrest warrants for Ghosn, ex-U.S. soldier -Kyodo
Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday issued arrest warrants for a former U.S. special forces soldier and another person suspected of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan, Kyodo news reported.
Prosecutors also issued a warrant for Ghosn for illegally leaving the country, Kyodo said.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
