Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:48 IST
UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japan's former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.

The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three decades as emperor, an event marking Japan's first abdication in roughly 200 years, and his son, Naruhito, became emperor. Akihito, 86, was examined by a neurologist and had a head MRI scan on Thursday morning.

"But there were no abnormalities detected, especially nothing suggesting anything like a stroke," a spokesman of the Imperial Household Agency said, adding that Akihito's condition will continue to be monitored. Akihito had an episode of nausea and dizziness in July 2018 attributed to a condition caused by insufficient blood flow to the brain, but had not lost consciousness then, added the official of the agency managing the imperial family's affairs.

Akihito, who now holds the formal title of emperor emeritus, had breakfast as normal on Thursday, Kyodo news agency said. He has had heart surgery and has been treated for prostate cancer. His 85-year-old wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, had surgery for early stage breast cancer in September and the palace said in December she had been unwell and lost weight since.

Akihito, the first monarch under a post-war constitution that defines the emperor as a symbol of the people without political power, said in 2016 that he feared his age would make it hard for him to carry out his duties. Concern over his health was a top trending topic on Japanese Twitter.

"At his age, this kind of thing is worrisome," one user wrote on Thursday. "I guess all his hard work up to now is having an impact. Please make sure you take a good rest."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq says it resumes anti-Islamic State operations with U.S. coalition

Iraqs military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, which it had halted after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces and Irans retaliatory attacks on bases ho...

UPDATE 1-Ethiopian Airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.The airline, Africas most profitable, is the main gateway betwee...

Jordan agrees $1.3 bln IMF programme - state news agency

Jordan has signed a new 1.3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund IMF, the state news agency Petra said on Thursday.Petra said it was a four-year programme, but it gave no further details.In December, the countrys finance m...

Soccer-Man United defender Rojo joins Argentine club Estudiantes

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has completed a return to his native Argentina with a move to Estudiantes, the Superliga club announced httpstwitter.comEdelpOficialstatus1222862682744856577 on Twitter on Thursday. The details of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020