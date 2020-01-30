Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Kafeel Khan requests Maharashtra govt to let him stay in the state, says he doesn't trust UP police

Dr Kafeel Khan on Thursday requested the Maharashtra government to let him stay in the state as he did not trust the Uttar Pradesh police.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:28 IST
Dr Kafeel Khan requests Maharashtra govt to let him stay in the state, says he doesn't trust UP police
Dr Kafeel Khan talking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Dr Kafeel Khan on Thursday requested the Maharashtra government to let him stay in the state as he did not trust the Uttar Pradesh police. He told this to reporters while being taken from Sahar police station to a court in Mumbai.

"I was given a clean chit in Gorakhpur children's death case, now they are trying to frame me again. I request the Maharashtra government to let me stay here. I do not trust the Uttar Pradesh Police," Khan told reporters here before being taken away by the policemen. However, later in the day, Khan's transit remand was granted to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) by Mumbai's Bandra court.

Khan was arrested by the UP STF in Mumbai on Wednesday. He is accused of making provocative remarks at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 12 last year.

An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh. According to the FIR, Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and made provocative comments.

Kafeel Khan was scheduled to be present at the Mumbai Bagh protests at 11 am today. The indefinite stir by women protestors at Mumbai Bagh against the citizenship Act has entered the fourth day today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTIs top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 BH-KANHAIYA-RALLY Before embarking on statewide tour, Kanhaiya detained briefly in Bihar BettiahMotihari Leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Thursday thwarted from a...

HC directs formation of special cells to nab people posting

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to form a special cell in all police stations to track those making derogatory comments against Constitutional authorities on social media and take necessary action. Ju...

SC asks estranged wife of industrialist to look for house of her choice on rent in Mumbai

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Poonam Bhagat, socialite estranged wife of industrialist Jaidev Shroff, to locate a premises of her choice in Mumbai as her estranged husband agreed to pay the rent till the final disposal of their divorce p...

'Disheartened' IndiGo pilot writes to airline management: Kamra's action not 'unruly'

An IndiGo pilot-in-command has conveyed his anguish to the airlines management for not consulting him before announcing a six-month ban on comedian Kunal Kamra for heckling Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on his flight, insisting that the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020