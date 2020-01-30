NOC for constructions in govt-assigned land must: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursdayruled that no-objection certificates (NOCs) from villageofficers are mandatory for carrying out constructions ingovernment-assigned land

Justice A M Muhamed Mustaque gave the order on a pleachallenging a government order making NOC from a villageofficer compulsory only in eight villages in Idukki district

The court observed that limiting restrictions to a fewvillages in one district alone is discriminatory and ruledthat for every construction in government-assigned land, landowners must obtain the NOC from the village authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.