Over 15 children, women held hostage in UP's Farrukhabad
More than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house here on Thursday, Farrukhabad Police said.
More than 15 children and a few women have been held hostage at a house here on Thursday, Farrukhabad Police said.
Senior police officers are present at the incident spot and rescue operation is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI):
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Farrukhabad