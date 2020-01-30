HC directs formation of special cells to nab people posting

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu police chief to form a special cell in all police stations to track those making derogatory comments against Constitutional authorities on social media and take necessary action. Justice M Dhandapani passed the order on a bail petition by Maruthachalam of Coimbatore, who is alleged to have posted defamatory statement against an advocate and a Constitutional authority.

He also observed that it was high time the law enforcement agency took necessary penal action against those unscrupulous 'fellows', who misused the social media without evidence. "The officers, who are deputed to the cells be imparted with all crafts and taught the necessary tricks of the trade that are required for tracking the unscrupulous offenders, who post such filthy and derogatory messages/videos in the social media," the court said.

Quick and diligent action by such officers would prevent untoward incidents from happening so that the constitutional authorities and other high-ranking officials, both at the Centre and state can discharge their functions in accordance with law without any fear or favour, it added. In a report on the mechanism to nab those posting derogatory messages on social media, the state police submitted that some people were habitually indulging in posting defamatory contents on social media against central and state governments and officials in higher positions.

It also suggested that necessary amendments be made to Section 110 of CrPC to direct the offenders to execute bond for good behaviour. Breach of the bond condition can entitle in imprisonment, the report added.

After perusing the report, the judge said, "There is neither any proper mechanism relating to the future course of action to be taken against such erring persons, nor the action that is sought to be initiated against such unscrupulous elements have been stated." "Unless the menace is curbed with iron hands, it is a creeping issue which is spreading its tentacles far and wide and which will eat away not only the healthy and peaceful living of the individuals, but would also put in jeopardy the whole nation..." PTI COR ROH ROH.

