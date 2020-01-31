Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court to take up Behmai massacre case on Feb 12

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 07:14 IST
Special court to take up Behmai massacre case on Feb 12
Image Credit: ANI

The Behmai massacre case, in which 20 people were killed allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi's gang nearly four decades ago, will come up before a special court here on February 12. The case was earlier postponed from January 24 to January 30 due to a strike by lawyers, District Government Counsel (Criminal), Kanpur Dehat, Raju Porwal said.

The case is still at the same stage as before in which the court had asked to place the original case diary before it, Porwal said, adding that the original case diary had gone missing on January 18 when the case was listed for pronouncement of verdict by Special Judge (UP dacoity-affected area) Sudhir Kumar. The judge had pulled up court officials for the absence of the case diary at the time of delivering the verdict and had asked him to place it before the court on January 24.

The date was postponed to January 30 due to a strike called by lawyers. But in view of the strike over the issue of chambers continuing, the matter has now been further postponed to February 12, Porwal said.

The court has to give its verdict on the role of the four surviving accused -- Posha, Bhikha, Vishwanath and Shyambabu. While Posha is still in jail, the rest are out on bail. Three other dacoits, including Man Singh, are absconding. Phoolan Devi had stormed into the non-descript Behmai village to avenge her alleged rape there by two other bandits -- Lala Ram and Sri Ram -- both Thakurs, a dominant caste in the village.

She was gunned down outside her official residence in New Delhi on July 25, 2001, but was made immortal on the big screen by noted film director Shekhar Kapoor in his movie "Bandit Queen" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Senate poised for crucial vote on witnesses at Trump trial

US senators wrapped up two days of exhaustive questioning of House prosecutors and White House lawyers at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, setting the stage for a showdown vote on Friday on Democratic demands for new witnesses. Ch...

Hema Malini visits Buddha temple in Gaya

Bollywood veteran Hema Malini on Friday morning visited Buddha temple in Bihars Gaya and sought blessings. The 71-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture of herself from the spiritual destination and also shared that she visited t...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...

Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

Trae Young exploded for 39 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020