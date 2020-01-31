Left Menu
Traffic movement closed near old Delhi Police HQ due to protest over Jamia firing incident

Traffic movement near old Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO was on Friday closed for vehicular movement in the view of an ongoing protest by the students to condemn the firing incident in Jamia area in which a student was injured.

Students protesting outside old Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Traffic movement near old Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO was on Friday closed for vehicular movement in the view of an ongoing protest by the students to condemn the firing incident in Jamia area in which a student was injured. Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory that read, "Traffic movement is closed from A-Point towards PHQ-Vikas Marg due to protest/demonstration by students at old PHQ building."

Protesters continued to sit outside Police Headquarters at ITO to voice their anguish after a student was injured in a firing incident near Jamia Millia Islamia university yesterday. The protest comes in wake of the Jamia firing incident, where a person brandished a gun in presence of heavy police force deployment and fired towards the marching students.

Before the incident, Delhi Police said sufficient police arrangements had been made for the march for which there was 'no permission'. While referring to the said incident in which one student was injured, the Delhi Police issued a statement that read, "At around 1:30 pm, while the gathering was moving, one person suddenly came out of it brandishing a small firearm like object and within a split second, before anyone could assess or react to what he was doing, the man suddenly fired towards the marching students."

"The police staff immediately rushed towards the person and overpowered him. As the barricades were tied with each other to deal with the proposed march, the injured was immediately taken to the nearest hospital -- Holy Family by lifting him from behind the barricades in order to save precious time," Delhi Police said in a statement. The police said DCP South-East also reached the hospital in no time, to ensure that proper medical treatment was extended to the injured, who has been identified as Shadaab Farooq, a student of Jamia University.

"A case under section 307 IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act has been registered at PS New Friends Colony," it said. (ANI)

