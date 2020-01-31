Left Menu
Kerala Assembly dismisses resolution to recall Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

The Kerala Assembly's business advisory committee on Friday dismissed the notice for resolution by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, demanding a recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:13 IST
Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly at a press conference. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Assembly's business advisory committee on Friday dismissed the notice for resolution by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, demanding a recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. A recall is a procedure by which, one can remove an official before his/her tenure is ended.

Chennithala had given the notice to move the resolution when the House convened on January 29 for the budget session. The ruling Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan opposed the resolution.

Chennithala on Wednesday accused Khan of weakening the federal system of the state and working in tandem with the central government while trying to weaken all non-BJP state governments."He is weakening the federal system and working as a tool of Home Minister Amit Shah and trying to weaken non-BJP state governments," Ramesh Chennithala had told reporters. Chennithala also accused the Governor of working as the state president of BJP."Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is ridiculing the Kerala assembly for passing a resolution requesting the central government to withdraw CAA. He is acting as the state president of BJP, as a tool in the hands of RSS and BJP," he said. Addressing the budget session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Khan read out a portion against the CAA in his policy address stating that he was doing so to "honour the wish" of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Khan said although he disagreed with the state government over its resolution requesting the Centre to abrogate the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.Earlier, a controversy erupted after Khan said that the state government's decision to move the Supreme Court against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was "illegal" as it did not have his approval.After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has approached the apex court against the law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

