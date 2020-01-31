Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Tihar challenges before Delhi court maintainability of plea for stay of execution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:51 IST
Nirbhaya case: Tihar challenges before Delhi court maintainability of plea for stay of execution

Saying only one convict's plea is pending and the others can be hanged, Tihar Jail authorities on Friday challenged before a Delhi court the application of three condemned prisoners in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case seeking a stay on their execution on February 1. The convicts' lawyer disagreed with the jail authorities, who filed a status report before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana, and said rules dictate that when one convict's plea is pending the others cannot be hanged.

Advocate A P Singh, representing three death row convicts -- Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar -- urged the court to adjourn the executions "sine die" (with no appointed date for resumption). Vinay's mercy plea before the president is pending. The prison authorities opposed the plea and said only one convict's mercy plea is pending and others can be hanged.

"When one convict's plea is pending, others cannot be hanged as per rules," Singh said. He urged the court to adjourn the executions "sine die" as legal remedies of some of the convicts are yet to be availed.

The fourth person sentenced to death in the case is Mukesh Kumar, whose mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17. The appeal against the rejection was thrown out by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The trial court on January 17 issued black warrants for the second time for the execution of all the four convicts in the case in Tihar jail at 6 am on February 1. Earlier, on January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

The curative petitions of Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the apex court. Pawan is the only one yet to file a curative plea. Convicts have the option of moving a mercy petition before the president only after the apex court dismisses their curative plea.

On Thursday, the Delhi court issued notice to the jail authorities seeking their response on the plea of the death row convicts seeking stay on their executions. Their victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who came to be known as "Nirbhaya" (the fearless one), was gangraped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In Senegal, online videos break silence over domestic abuse

For Senegalese activist Fatou Warkha, online videos play a vital role in her campaign to expose and end violence against women in a country where discretion and forbearance are traditionally prized.The 30-year-old grew up in Pikine, one of ...

India needs USD 1.4 tn infra spend in 2020-25 to become a USD 5 tn economy: Survey

To prevent lack of infrastructure becoming a binding constraint on the growth of Indian economy that aspires to become a USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the country needs to spend about USD 1.4 trillion on infrastructure, the Economic Survey sai...

Reports about disruption in adoption cases termed as incorrect

The Central Adoption Resource Authority CARA has termed media reports about figures of disruption in adoption cases during the last five years as incorrect. It said that in recent days, there have been a number of media reports giving the f...

UPDATE 1-Extinction Rebellion stage climate protest at McKinsey's London office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion staged a protest outside McKinsey Companys London office on Friday to demand the consulting firm use its influence over companies and governments to drive far-reaching action on climate change....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020