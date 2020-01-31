Left Menu
Delhi Police Commissioner's term extended for a month

The Union Home Ministry has informed that the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik has been given a month's extension in services. He was due to retire today.

Delhi Police Commissioner's term extended for a month
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Ministry has informed that the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik has been given a month's extension in services. He was due to retire today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday had approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. MHA had earlier written to the ECI, seeking an extension for Patnaik.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017. His first posting was as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area followed by a posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

