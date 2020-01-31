Delhi court reserves order on Nirbhaya convicts' plea seeking stay on execution

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on an application filed by the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case seeking a stay on the execution, which is scheduled to take place on February 1. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana will pronounce the order later today.

An application seeking a stay on the execution of the death warrant was moved in the court on behalf of Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma. Advocate AP Singh, appearing on behalf of the convicts, submitted that Mukesh has been sincerely pursuing all legal remedies without delay.

On the other hand, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad said that the application moved by Vinay and Akshay is not maintainable as per Delhi Prison Rules but added that the execution of Vinay can be postponed. Recently, Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition in the matter.

He also stated that "granting any relief to the convicts would be a travesty of justice" and urged that their applications be dismissed. Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's side, said that the convicts herein are adopting delay tactics to thwart the speed of justice.

Earlier today, Tihar jail authorities filed a status report in the matter and informed the court that the convicts can be hanged separately adding that convict Mukesh Singh has exhausted all the legal remedies available to him. Four convicts in the matter -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Kumar Sharma -- are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

