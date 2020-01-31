Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court directs CBI, ED to file status report in Aircel-Maxis case

A special Delhi court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a fresh status report in the Aircel-Maxis case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:25 IST
Special court directs CBI, ED to file status report in Aircel-Maxis case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special Delhi court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file a fresh status report in the Aircel-Maxis case. While issuing the directions, district judge Sujata Kohli observed that the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature."

The matter was earlier adjourned sine die. Judge Kohli said that she was not inclined to adjourn the matter at all and all the adjournments were being given reluctantly and there is no such concept or term as 'adjourned sine die' under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"I am of the considered opinion that keeping this matter as 'adjourned sine die', would not be conducive to the interest of justice and the file is revived/restored to its original number. CBI/ED had directed to file fresh/upto date status report," the judge said. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are currently on bail in the matter.

Predecessor Judge OP Saini, while granting the bail, had observed that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused was documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by the two accused. Both the accused are Members of Parliament and P Chidambaram is also the former finance and home minister of the country, considering these factors there is no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, it said.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006. Chidambaram was the Union finance minister when the approval was granted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Mendis ton helps Sri Lanka to draw in second test vs Zimbabwe

Kusal Mendis struck an unbeaten century as Sri Lanka batted out the fifth day of the second and final test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday to claim a draw and a 1-0 series win. Zimbabwe had declared overnight on 247 for...

Provide 100 pc reservation to J-K candidates in PG seats in medical, dental colleges: Bukhari

Former finance minister Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to the Centre to issue a notification providing 100 per cent reservation to candidates from Jammu and Kashmir in allotment of postgraduate seats in different medical and dental colleg...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, which as of Friday had killed more than 200 people and infected nearly 10,000 people.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical order AIR CANADAAir...

UPDATE 4-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020