Examine needs of night shelters raised in PIL, HC tells Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government to examine and take decision on the grievances raised in a PIL seeking proper safety and security measures, basic amenities and medicines at night shelters in the city. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction on the plea moved by a trust which had also sought bedding, recreational facilities, vector control and kitchen facilities at the shelters.

With the direction to the government to look into the matter, the court disposed of the plea by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust which had claimed that destitute women prefer to stay at shelters meant for only females as in the others they are harassed by men. The court was not inclined to hear the matter as the petitioner organisation had not made any representation to the government and the petition was filed based on newspaper reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.