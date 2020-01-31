Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader rejects calls to close border despite virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:29 IST
Hong Kong leader rejects calls to close border despite virus fears
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam rejected calls from a medical union on Friday to close the border with mainland China to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and urged health staff not to go through with a threatened strike.

The recently formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said earlier on Friday 6,500 of its members would go on strike if the frontier stayed open, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a global emergency. The WHO recommended all countries try to prevent or reduce the cross-border spread of disease, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. But it said measures should avoid unnecessary interference with trade or travel.

"I am afraid (closing the border) contradicts the WHO suggestion ... which asks governments not to take any measures that may fuel discrimination," Lam told a news conference. She announced a raft of new measures against the disease and said any industrial action by medical staff would only make the situation worse.

"At the end of the day those who will suffer will be our Hong Kong citizens and the public health system," she said. Authorities have announced 12 confirmed infections in Hong Kong but no deaths. The number of confirmed cases in China has risen beyond 9,800, Beijing's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said, and 213 people have died, all in China.

Lam said that on Jan. 30, only 9.7% of arrivals into Hong Kong, excluding those at the airport, were from mainland China, and most of the rest were returning Hong Kong citizens. She said she expected the flow to shrink as many mainland cities were under lockdown. About 37,000 Hong Kongers crossed the mainland border the other way into China that day, she said.

NEW MEASURES

The health scare comes after months of often violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong triggered by fears its high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula, is being eroded by Beijing. The central government denies meddling.

Protesters frustrated by the government's refusal to make concessions on demands for full democracy have in recent months formed about 40 unions to keep up the pressure on the authorities. In a news conference earlier on Friday, Winnie Yu, the chairwoman of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance, said its members may go a strike next week unless the border was closed. Other new unions have pledged support.

Lam had previously ordered the suspension of the high-speed rail service between the city and mainland China and all cross-border ferry services, but the unions said it was not enough. The new measures announced on Friday included checks on people's temperatures as they left Hong Kong.

Lam extended school holidays until at least March 2 and said civil servants not providing urgent or essential services would work from home next week in an arrangement that will be reviewed weekly. She urged private sector employers to do the same.

Immigration officials have identified 48 visitors from China's Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, and said they will either leave the city or be quarantined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach final

Dominic Thiem overcame Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-63 7-64 to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic. In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, ...

Aston Martin's lifeline buys carmaker time as SUV hits road

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and investors have rescued Aston Martin with a 500 million pound cash injection that analysts say will help stabilise the British carmaker whose first sport utility vehicle SUV is set to hit the road.Str...

Wenger launches FIFA talent development programme

Lausanne, Jan 31 AFP FIFA has announced the launch of what it has called a groundbreaking talent development programme with the aim of reducing the gap between the worlds leading football nations and the rest. The programme was launched by ...

London mayor Khan 'heartbroken' over Brexit

London, Jan 31 AP London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is heartbroken about Britains imminent departure from the European Union and wants to reassure European citizens living in the British capital they are valued friends and family members. Im ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020