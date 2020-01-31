Left Menu
Fill vacancies in Delhi Police as early as possible: HC to Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-01-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:40 IST
The Delhi High Court on Friday said it expects that vacancies in the police force here will be filled up by the central government as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction after perusing an affidavit filed by the government that said the Delhi Police had a sanctioned strength of 91,962 and 10,130 posts were lying vacant.

The government also told the court that the recruitment process to fill up the vacancies has been set in motion and advertisements in this regard have been issued. The submission was made in an affidavit filed by the government in response to a PIL initiated by the HC on a Supreme Court order. The apex order has asked all high courts to take suo motu cognisance of vacancies in police forces in their respective jurisdiction.

Taking note of the affidavit filed by the Centre, the bench disposed of the PIL saying "we see no further reason to monitor the matter as there is hardly 10 per cent vacancy in the Delhi Police".

