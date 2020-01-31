Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC agrees to examine Centre's plea for victim-centric guidelines in death penalty cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:46 IST
SC agrees to examine Centre's plea for victim-centric guidelines in death penalty cases

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the Centre's plea for laying down victim and society-centric guidelines in heinous offence cases where death penalty has been awarded. The Centre had on January 22 moved an application contending that the prevalent guidelines framed by the apex court are only accused and convict-centric.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought responses from various stakeholders on whose petition the Supreme Court in 2014 had laid down guidelines relating to the execution of death row convicts. The guidelines were laid down in Shatrughan Chauhan versus Union of India case in 2014.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, made it clear that the issue of conviction and sentence connected with the Shatrughan Chauhan case would not be altered while dealing with the Centre's plea. The bench issued notice to the respondents who were named as respondent party in the Shatrughan Chauhan matter.

"Issue notice.Considering the prayer for victim centric and society centric guidelines. This court will not consider any prayer to alter the conviction and sentence in the case," it said. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said the Union of India has filed an application seeking laying of guidelines which are victim and society-centric in death penalty cases.

He said the top court had in 2014 case of Shatrughan Chauhan versus Union of India laid down guidelines that were accused-centric in death penalty cases. Mehta said that death penalty is awarded in cases which shake the collective conscience of the court and therefore the Union of India urge the court to lay down the guidelines which victim and society-centric like there is no stipulated time as by when a death row convict can be executed.

The bench said that the Shatrughan Chauhan case has attained finality as both review and curative petitions have been dismissed. It suggested that the Centre could have filed the application in a pending case rather in a case which had attained finality.

Mehta conceded the fact and said that he has also mentioned the status of the matter in the petition but an application by the Centre has been filed in the Shatrughan Chauhan case as the top court had laid down the guidelines in this case only. "I am seeking something which is in furtherance of the already laid down guidelines by the apex court, which is victim centric and society-centric," he said.

The bench, however, said that the top court had in several cases laid down law which is victim and society-centric. Mehta persisted with his arguments saying, "There is no time limit for availing the legal and constitutional remedies available to a death row convict. The court should now take into account the interest of victim and society and lay down the guidelines which are in furtherance of the already laid down guidelines for the accused."

The bench then said that notice needs to be issued to the parties involved in the Shatrughan Chauhan case and there response has to be looked into. On January 22, the Centre had moved the apex court observing that heinous crime convicts are taking the "judicial process for a ride" and urged the court for fixing a seven-day deadline for execution of condemned prisoners after issuance of black warrant, amid the delay in the hanging of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case.

Fresh death warrants had been issued by a Delhi court on January 17 for the hanging of Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan (26) on February 1 after their hanging scheduled in the Tihar Jail on January 22 was postponed due to pending petitions. The hanging has been delayed due to filing of review, curative and mercy petitions over a period of several months, prolonging the agony of Nirbhaya's parents and other family members.

Stressing that the "need of the hour" was to lay down guidelines in "the interest of the victims" rather than keeping the rights of the convicts in mind, the Centre had said those punished for "horrible, dreadful, cruel, abominable, ghastly, gruesome and heinous offences" like rape and murder should not be permitted to play with the "majesty of law" and prolong the execution of the sentence awarded to them. The Centre in its plea has submitted this was necessary in the larger interest of public and of the victims and their families.

Seeking modifications of directions issued in 2014 in the Shatrughan Chauhan case, it has said, "All the guidelines provided...are accused-centric. These guidelines, however, do not take into account an irreparable mental trauma, agony, upheaval and derangement of the victims and their family members, the collective conscience of the nation and the deterrent effect which the capital punishment intends to make." The Centre contended that it has been found several years before and after the 2014 judgment, the convicts of heinous crimes under the garb of Article 21 (right to life) take "the judicial process for a ride".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Romney to vote for Trump impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday will vote in favor of allowing witnesses to testify in the Senates impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, his spokeswoman said.Senators are expected to decide later on Friday whether to ca...

Tennis-Zverev rues missed chances against Thiem

Alexander Zverev rued a series of missed opportunities in his Australian Open semi-final defeat to Dominic Thiem on Friday but left the tournament satisfied with his games overall progress.The German seventh seed went into the match trailin...

BCCI appoints Rudra Pratap Singh as third member of CAC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI on Friday appointed Rudra Pratap Singh as the third member of the Cricket Advisory Committee members CAC. On Monday, former Cricketers Madan Lal and Sulakshana Madhukar Naik were selected to th...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China virus areas

A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation plans, and how they aim to manage the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020