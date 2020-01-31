Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC declines plea for removal of WB CM Mamata Banerjee for seeking UN referendum on CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:44 IST
SC declines plea for removal of WB CM Mamata Banerjee for seeking UN referendum on CAA

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly "openly desecrating" the office and the Constitution in suggesting that a "foreign entity" was required to ascertain neutrality on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, however, granted the petitioner permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the Calcutta High Court on the issue.

"We understand the issue is important but it will be appropriate if you approach the high court," said the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, after counsel appearing for the petitioner said that the issue is important and the apex court should consider it. The top court was hearing the plea filed by Varaaki, a journalist and President of "Indian Makkal Mandram" who had contended that a Chief Minister of a state takes an oath to uphold the sovereignty of India, and must not make any statements which go against the country's sovereignty and integrity.

On December 19 last year, the Chief Minister had said, "Just because BJP has got the majority doesn't mean they can do whatever they want. If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC." The plea claimed that it was "not acceptable" for any citizen to seek an intervention of an "outside body" to settle disputes inside the territory of India.

"The Chief Minister of a State is not permitted to make such a statement and thirdly that it gives a very bad signal," the plea said. It claimed that the moment a constitutional authority sought a referendum in the Indian territory with the assistance and monitoring of an international/alien agency, the constitutional authority ceased to believe in the "sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

"The moment the constitutional authority makes a statement that a foreign entity is required to ascertain neutrality, then the authority also doubts the institutions in India under the Indian Constitution and this includes the Judiciary as well and even from this perspective, the statement is worthy of being scrutinized in terms of the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act 1971," the plea said. The petitioner sought issuance a writ of quo warranto (legal action requiring a person to show by what warrant an office or franchise is held) to the Governor of West Bengal as regards the continuance of Banerjee as the Chief Minister of the state.

"That the plea as a quo warranto questioning the basis on which Mamata Banerjee continues in the office of the Chief Minister of West Bengal after she has openly desecrated the pristine Oath of Office and allegiance to the Constitution of India and thereby the trust with which the general public can trust her in so far as the Oath of Secrecy is concerned is lost permanently and irretrievably," it added. The plea stated that "Mamata Banerjee be divested of the duties of Chief Minister of West Bengal during the pendency of this writ petition." PTI MNL URD SA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Britons risk having data 'sold to highest bidder' after Brexit, whistleblower warns

By Amber Milne LONDON, Jan 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - British peoples data privacy will be hanging in the balance after Brexit, former Cambridge Analytica staffer-turned-whistleblower Brittany Kaiser warned as the country leaves the Eu...

UPDATE 5-Democrats signal defeat on witness bid as Trump trial nears end

Democrats sounded resigned to defeat on Friday in their bid to call witnesses at U.S. President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, predicting his fellow Republicans would move swiftly to acquit him and leave him in office. Tonight, all...

BRIEF-United Airlines Says To Suspend All Flights To China Beginning Feb. 6

United Airlines Holdings Inc UNITED AIRLINES SAYS TO SUSPEND ALL FLIGHTS TO CHINA BEGINNING FEB. 6 UNITED SAYS SUSPENSIONS INCLUDE FLIGHTS BETWEEN ITS HUB CITIES AND BEIJING, CHENGDU AND SHANGHAI THROUGH MARCH 28 Source text for Eikon Furth...

WRAPUP 3-Britain cuts loose from EU with delight, anger and indifference

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown in one of the biggest blows yet to Europes attempt to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two. The EUs mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020