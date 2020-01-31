SC agrees to hear Centre's plea seeking framing of additional guidelines in death penalty cases

Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Centre's application seeking framing of additional guidelines in death penalty cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently moved an application before the Supreme Court praying for modifying the "convict-centric" guidelines and to make them "victim-centric" to reinforce the people's faith in the rule of law.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, and comprising of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, was hearing the petition filed by the Centre. Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Centre, today submitted to the Apex Court that 'we are not seeking modification of Satrughan Chouhan judgement guidelines, rather we are seeking additional and in furtherance of the previous guidelines in death penalty cases.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.