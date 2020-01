Man who works at coronavirus-hit firm is Germany's seventh case

Germany on Friday confirmed the seventh case of coronavirus, identifying the victim as a man who works at a company in Bavaria where five other workers had earlier tested positive. Earlier on Friday, authorities identified the sixth victim as the child of a male employee at the same company.

"Thus, there are currently a total of seven known coronavirus cases in Bavaria," the Bavarian Health Ministry said in a statement. Of the seventh patient, it added: "Details will be announced to the media on Saturday."

