2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Muslim leaders appear in court, charges to be framed on Feb 25
Ten Muslim leaders including former BSP MP Kadir Rana and former Congress MP S Saeeduzzaman appeared in court here in connection with inciting communal tensions by making inflammatory speeches related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. On Friday, the court trying the cases against the MPs and MLAs fixed February 25 for framing charges against them in the case.
The leaders include former BSP MLAs Noor Saleem Rana and Maulana Jamil Ahmad Qasmi who are facing charges of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tensions. They have been booked for giving the speeches during a meeting with the Muslim community in Khalapar locality of the district on August 30, 2013.
