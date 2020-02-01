Left Menu
Development News Edition

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Muslim leaders appear in court, charges to be framed on Feb 25

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:42 IST
2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Muslim leaders appear in court, charges to be framed on Feb 25

Ten Muslim leaders including former BSP MP Kadir Rana and former Congress MP S Saeeduzzaman appeared in court here in connection with inciting communal tensions by making inflammatory speeches related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. On Friday, the court trying the cases against the MPs and MLAs fixed February 25 for framing charges against them in the case.

The leaders include former BSP MLAs Noor Saleem Rana and Maulana Jamil Ahmad Qasmi who are facing charges of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tensions. They have been booked for giving the speeches during a meeting with the Muslim community in Khalapar locality of the district on August 30, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness, the BCCI said.Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling work...

Just platitudes, slogans; nothing substantial to alleviate people's misery, growing unemployment, prices: CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury on Budget.

Just platitudes, slogans nothing substantial to alleviate peoples misery, growing unemployment, prices CPIMs Sitaram Yechury on Budget....

Centre allocates 30, 757 crore for J-K, 5598 crore for Ladakh

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget fo...

Saddening to be only woman of colour in Oscars 2020 race, says Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is saddening. Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020