Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDRI will enhance Climate change adaptation with focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, says FM

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled various proposals in Union Budget 2020-21 related to the Environmental sector, emphasising on the government's aim to enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:16 IST
CDRI will enhance Climate change adaptation with focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, says FM
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday unveiled various proposals in Union Budget 2020-21 related to the Environmental sector, emphasising on the government's aim to enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. While presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament, Sitharaman stated that the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) with its Secretariat in Delhi was launched in September 2019.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman said, "This Global Partnership will help in addressing a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as aims of Sendai Framework. It will enhance climate change adaptation with a focus on disaster resilient infrastructure". "The Finance Minister further underlined Government's efforts towards achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) submitted under Paris Agreement, 2015 while keeping Developmental imperatives of a country in mind," said the press release.

She further assured that India's commitments as action will be executed in various sectors by the concerned departments and ministries through the normal budgeting process. "Sitharaman highlighted the issue of high levels of carbon emission by old thermal power plants. The Finance Minister also discussed Government's proposal to close such plants and use the vacated land for an alternative purpose," the press release said.

The Finance Minister also expressed concern about the lack of availability of clean Air in cities having a population above one million. She further elaborated the government's intent to encourage States to formulate and implement plans to ensure cleaner air.

"Rs 4400 crores are earmarked for this initiative for a period of 2020-21 and the parameters for incentives would be notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change soon," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'Hello, I won, you can relax now' - Kenin calls nervous mom

Sofia Kenin shed a few tears and needed to find a way to keep her emotions in check during an epic final against Garbine Muguruza, but soon after lifting her first Grand Slam title the American had to rush to calm someone else down - her mo...

Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that led to U.S. visa ban - presidency

Nigerias government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the presidents office said on Saturday.Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa, added to a v...

Customs duty hike to make imported mobile phones, chargers slightly expensive

Imported mobile phones and chargers may cost 1-2 per cent more as the government on Saturday announced increasing customs duty by 5-10 per cent. But industry observers say the hike in import duty will not affect consumers at large, as nearl...

Budget gives new hope that India will face headwinds with confidence, says Javadekar

Terming the Union Budget 2020-21 as ambitious, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the Budget gives a new hope that the country will face the headwinds with confidence and will march ahead. This is the first Budget of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020