Nigeria creates committee to tackle issues that led to U.S. visa ban - presidency

Nigeria's government has created a committee to address the issues that led to a suspension of U.S. immigrant visas to its citizens, the president's office said on Saturday.

Nigeria was among six countries, four of them in Africa added to a visa ban announced on Friday by the U.S. government.

U.S. officials said the countries failed to meet U.S. security and information-sharing standards, which necessitated the new restrictions.

