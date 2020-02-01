Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM- state TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, ending more than two months of a political deadlock.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.