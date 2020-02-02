NIA, J-K Police carry out multiple raids in Kashmir in connection with Davinder Singh case
National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday jointly carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh and co-accused case, said NIA sources.
According to sources, the raids have been made on the locations of Davinder Singh and co-accused identified as Naveed Babu, Irfan Mir, Rafi Ahmed.
The NIA has taken over the case of J-K Police DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
