Private firm's employees mistaken for CAA-NRC surveyors in Bihar rescued from locals

Police had to intervene and rescue a team of surveyors of a private company who were held hostage on Saturday, suspecting them to be "CAA/NRC surveyors." The incident is of a village in the district when locals held as many as 17 surveyors of a Lucknow based company on Saturday.

"Their company works for RSS. They have accepted it in a written statement," said a local. All those who were captured were safely rescued by the police.

"The people misunderstood them as team collecting data on CAA, NRC, etc. They have been safely rescued," said a police officer. "There seems to be some misunderstanding as the surveyors of a private company were held hostage by locals. An investigation is underway," said Babu Ram, SSP, Darbhanga.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

