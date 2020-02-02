Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 19:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Plane repatriating 250 Europeans from China's Wuhan lands in France
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

A plane repatriating 250 French and European nationals from China's Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a new coronavirus, landed at a military airbase in Istres, southern France, on Sunday.

Many countries are working with China to repatriate citizens from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. About 65 French nationals will be quarantined either at a holiday resort at Carry-Le-Rouet, in the south of France, or at a firefighters' training center near Aix-en-Provence, Secretary of State for Child Protection Adrien Taquet told reporters.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the French plane was carrying nationals of 30 countries, and that most non-French would travel on to their home countries. The Czech Republic said it had five citizens on the plane and that they would fly on to Brussels to be taken home on a Czech plane.

Sweden said around 10 of its nationals were on the French plane and would be taken on to Sweden. British nationals were on the French flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Former Nizamabad MP Narayana Reddy dies

Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonist of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89. He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana ...

Man shot dead by UK police in London in 'terror-related' incident

A man was shot dead by armed Scotland Yard officers in south London on Sunday after several people were stabbed in a suspected terror-related incident. Emergency services, including paramedics and armed police, responded to gunshots on Stre...

Delhi polls: Vishwas Nagar constituency's development suffered under BJP, says Kejriwal

The development of Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency suffered because the BJP MLA did not let the AAP government work in the area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday. The East Delhi constituency was one of the three as...

Tax slab revision in budget will certainly impact consumers positively: Licious

Co-Founder, Licious, Indias largest Fresh Meat and Seafood brand, Vivek Gupta has lauded the Union Budget presented in the Parliament yesterday saying that the tax slab revision will certainly impact consumers positively. Finance Minister N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020