Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi for routine check-up
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for a routine check-up.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also there in the hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
