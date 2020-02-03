Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police register FIR in Jamia University firing incident

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 04:24 IST
Delhi Police register FIR in Jamia University firing incident
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the firing incident that took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. ACP Jagdish Yadav said, "Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307/34 and Section 27 of the Arms Act."

He said that a team will go to the spot and collect the CCTV footage from gate number five and seven. "Further details which will come out will be included in the FIR. Action will be taken," the ACP said.

A statement was made by an eyewitness in the FIR saying, "On Sunday, at around 11:30 pm, at gate number seven, two people in a two-wheeler were approaching towards the Jamia University. The person on the pillion seat stood up and shot a bullet. They later escaped towards Holy Family Hospital." The firing incident was reported near gate number five at the university following which people including some students of the varsity gathered outside the Jamia Nagar police station.

They returned from the Jamia Nagar police station after their complaint was registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Simpson tops Finau in playoff at Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson won a sudden-death playoff against Tony Finau when he birdied the first extra hole at the Phoenix Open on Sunday.Both players ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale with Simpson, who birdied the last two hol...

Harden scores 40 as Rockets defeat Pelicans

James Harden finished an assist shy of a 40-point triple-double and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back-and-forth win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and ni...

France says 20 evacuees from China showing signs of coronavirus infection

Paris France, Feb 03 SputnikANI About 20 passengers of Frances evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan in China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arr...

4 students suspended from university hostel for taking part in pro-Amaravati protest

Four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University have been suspended from the varsity hostel for taking part in protests demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. Two students of Journalism and Mass Communicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020