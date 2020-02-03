Kremlin: Belarus has every right to develop ties with U.S.

Belarus has every right to develop ties with the United States, the Kremlin said on Monday, following an unusual trip to Moscow's traditional ally by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo flew to Minsk on Saturday, seeking to "normalise" ties at a time when Minsk's relations with Moscow have come under strain.

