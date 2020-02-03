Britain's Johnson warns global free trade is being choked

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speech:

ON FREE TRADE "It has been free trade that has done more than any other single economic idea to raise billions out of poverty, and incredibly fast".

ON CHALLENGES "I am here to warn you today that this beneficial magic is fading. Free trade is being choked, and that is no fault of the people, that is no fault of individual consumers. I'm afraid it is the politicians who are failing to lead, the mercantilists are everywhere, the protectionists are gaining ground.

"From Brussels to China to Washington, tariffs are being waved around."

