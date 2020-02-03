Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What Britain wants: Johnson outlines post-Brexit trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 19:09 IST
FACTBOX-What Britain wants: Johnson outlines post-Brexit trade deal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Britain set out the type of deal it wants with the European Union on Monday, defining post-Brexit relations between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading partner.

The main points were set out in a written statement to parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson: (https://www.parliament.uk/business/publications/written-questions-answers-statements/written-statement/Commons/2020-02-03/HCWS86/)

- Johnson said there was "complete certainty" that a deal will be finished by the end of 2020. Britain is currently operating under EU rules during a time-limited transition period. - He said there were two types of deal available:

1. A deeper trading relationship on the lines of the free trade agreement the EU has with Canada. 2. A relationship based simply on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement deal agreed in Oct. 2019.

- Any deal cannot include "any regulatory alignment, any jurisdiction for the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) over the UK's laws, or any supranational control in any area, including the UK's borders and immigration policy". - Johnson said he wants a "suite of agreements" covering:

1. A comprehensive free trade agreement covering substantially all trade. 2. An agreement on fisheries.

3. An agreement to cooperate in the area of internal security. 4. A number of more technical agreements covering areas such as aviation or civil nuclear cooperation.

- All these should have "governance and dispute settlement arrangements appropriate to a relationship of sovereign equals". THE FREE TRADE DEAL

Johnson set out 12 areas he believed the deal should cover: 1. National Treatment and Market Access for Goods

"There should be no tariffs, fees, charges or quantitative restrictions between the UK and the EU. There should be a protocol setting out appropriate and modern rules of origin, in order to facilitate trade between the parties to the greatest extent possible." 2. Trade Remedies

"The agreement should enable the UK to protect its industry from harm caused by unexpected surges in imports of goods or by unfair trading practices while making the appropriate commitments to transparency, due process and the proportionate use of trade remedies." 3. Technical Barriers to Trade

"There should be provisions to address regulatory barriers to trade in goods, providing for cooperation on technical regulation, standards, conformity assessment procedures, and market surveillance, building on the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. "Annexes to the agreement could include provisions facilitating trade in specific sectors, such as organic products, motor vehicles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, as well as mutual recognition agreements focusing on conformity assessment, with full coverage of the relevant sectors."

4. Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures "The UK will maintain its own autonomous sanitary and phytosanitary regime to protect human, animal and plant life and health and the environment, reflecting its existing high standards.

"In certain areas, it may be possible to agree on equivalence provisions to reduce practical barriers to trade at the border." 5. Customs and Trade Facilitation

"Facilitative customs arrangements, covering all trade in goods, should be put in place in order to smooth trade between the UK and the EU." 6. Cross-Border Trade in Services and Investment

"Significant provisions on trade in services are an essential component of a comprehensive FTA. Accordingly, the Agreement should include measures to minimize barriers to the cross-border supply of services and investment, on the basis of each side's commitments in existing FTAs. "In areas of key interest, such as professional and business services, there may be scope to go beyond these commitments."

7. Temporary Entry for Business Purposes "The agreement should include significant reciprocal commitments on the temporary entry and stay of individuals so that both EU and UK nationals can undertake short-term business trips to supply services."

8. Regulatory Framework "There should be measures that reduce unnecessary barriers to trade in services, streamlining practical processes and providing for appropriate regulatory cooperation."

9. Mutual Recognition of Professional Qualifications "The Agreement should provide a pathway for the mutual recognition of UK and EU qualifications, underpinned by regulatory cooperation, so that qualification requirements do not become an unnecessary barrier to trade."

10. Financial Services "The Agreement should require both sides to provide a predictable, transparent, and business-friendly environment for financial services firms, ensuring financial stability and providing certainty for both business and regulatory authorities, and with obligations on market access and fair competition.

"Given the depth of the relationship in this area, there should also be enhanced provision for regulatory and supervisory cooperation arrangements with the EU, and for the structured withdrawal of equivalence findings." 11. Road Transport

"There should be reciprocal commitments to allow EU and UK road transport operators to provide services to, from and through each other's territories, with associated rights, underpinned by relevant international agreements and commitments, and ensuring the necessary cooperation on monitoring and enforcement." 12. Competition Policy, Subsidies, Environment, and Climate, Labour, Tax

"The Government will not agree to measures in these areas which go beyond those typically included in a comprehensive free trade agreement. "The Government believes therefore that both Parties should recognize their respective commitments to maintaining high standards in these areas; confirm that they will uphold their international obligations; and agree to avoid using measures in these areas to distort trade."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli PM hopes Uganda will open embassy in Jerusalem in "near future"

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala. We hope to do this in the near futur...

Soccer-Morata injury leaves Atletico short on forwards

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg, the Spanish club said on Monday, leaving them short on forwards. Morata suffered the injury during the 1-0 derby defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday which le...

Pak police foils terror plot, arrests three Taliban terrorists

Pakistan police on Monday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack on a building of an intelligence agency in Punjab province and arrested three Taliban terrorists. According to a statement by the Counter Terrorism Department CTD, an intell...

Protest sites in Delhi 'under watch' ahead of election day: Poll observers tell EC

Protest sites in the national capital are under watch to ensure that polling personnel or voters face no obstruction on the election day, observers deployed for the February 8 Delhi polls told the Election Commission on Monday.At a review m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020