Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.N.-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:41 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N.-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva

Military officers from rival factions in Libya's conflict began U.N.-led talks in Geneva on Monday aimed at securing a ceasefire after 10 months of fighting on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli.

The so-called "Libyan Joint Military Commission" includes five senior officers from eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) and five officers aligned with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). Haftar has been waging an offensive since April to take control of Tripoli, where the GNA is based. The fighting has displaced more than 150,000 people and drawn increasing involvement by foreign powers.

The military talks come two weeks after an international summit in Berlin that was focussed on charting a path towards a political solution and enforcing a U.N. arms embargo that has been routinely violated. Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, Jordan, Russia and France, while the government is backed by Turkey.

The LNA had delayed appointing representatives for the military talks, but appear to have come round to participating after Turkey supplied air defence systems that blunted the air advantage enjoyed by Haftar and his backers, diplomats said. Haftar's offensive, which upended a previous U.N. peace plan, deepened the gulf between loose alliances that have competed for power from western and eastern Libya since 2014.

There was an escalation in fighting late last year, and a truce brokered by Russia and Turkey from Jan. 12 has been repeatedly violated. The United Nations says weapons and fighters have continued to enter Libya since the Berlin meeting, and groups loyal to Haftar have imposed a blockade on major oil ports and fields that has shut off most of Libya oil production.

The Geneva talks are aimed at trust building and working out a monitoring mechanism for a ceasefire, diplomats said. The Geneva talks are being moderated by U.N. Special Representative Ghassan Salamé.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation

Police in Philadelphia cleared Gritty, the Flyers fuzzy, orange mascot, of allegations of assault. Gritty was under investigation for an alleged physical assault of a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot at the teams stadium in November.But ...

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a technical issue, Spanish airport operator AENA said.Spanish pilots union SEPLA said on Twitter, wit...

Telangana govt failed to percolate schemes of Central govt to people: BJP

The Telangana BJP on Monday hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi-led state government and alleged that the state government has failed to make benefits from various central schemes available to Telangana and its people. Speaking to ANI,...

Nepal's next census to count LGBT+ people for the first time

By Gopal Sharma and Annie Banerji KATHMANDUNEW DELHI, Feb 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - N epal will count LGBT people for the first time in its next census, a move that campaigners on Monday said could help sexual minorities gain better ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020