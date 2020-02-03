4 PFI members arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar, more under police scanner

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested four alleged members of the banned party Popular Front of India (PFI) with "objectionable" pamphlets in the Muzaffarnagar district. "Four active members of the PFI have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar district. We have also recovered pamphlets in huge quantities from them," Superintendent of Police (City), Satpal told reporters here.

A total of 47 persons have been arrested in Meerut zone till now for their association with the PFI, Meerut Zone's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Prashant Kumar said. Among those arrested from the Meerut Zone, 21 are from Meerut, nine from Ghaziabad, six from Muzaffarnagar and 10 from Shamli. He said that another 75-80 persons linked with PFI have been identified in the zone.

"The Enforcement Directorate is scanning bank accounts of the suspected. The PFI network is also active in Shamli," he said. As many as 108 linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in the last four days in Uttar Pradesh in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier, officials said on Monday.

"108 people have been arrested in the last four days. They are in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Home Department. (ANI)

