Netanyahu meets Sudan's leader in Uganda, agree to start normalising relations - Israeli official

  Updated: 03-02-2020 22:24 IST
  Created: 03-02-2020 22:19 IST
Israel and Sudan agreed to start normalizing relations, a senior Israeli official said on Monday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader during a visit to Uganda.

"Netanyahu believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction," the official said in a statement. "Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's sovereign council, is interested in helping his country go through a modernization process by removing it from isolation and placing it on the world map."

