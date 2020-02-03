French police shoot knife man who entered police station

French police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he challenged officers inside a police station in eastern France on Monday, a spokesman for the national Gendarmerie said.

The assailant, who wounded one officer's hand, was taken to hospital. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the spokesman said.

