Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US - officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 23:15 IST
UPDATE 1-WHO virus team could go to China this week, may include US - officials

A WHO-led international team of experts could go to China as early as this week to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, as agreed between the WHO chief and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and could include U.S. experts, a WHO spokesman said on Monday. Separately, a senior U.S. health official told Reuters in Geneva that American medical experts could take part in the WHO-led techical mission, but that talks were still underway.

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations. The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan, capital of the central province of Hubei, rose to 361 as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week on return from Beijing that the international mission would be composed of WHO officials and possibly consultants. Tedros, asked at the time specifically about U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar publicly calling for U.S. officials to be part of a WHO-led mission, said that countries should make "bilateral arrangements".

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, in response to a Reuters query on Monday, said: "A multidisciplinary mission of international experts to China will take place, possibly this week. Both China and WHO agreed on this mission. "The mission is an international technical mission led by WHO. As such, CDC could be part of it," he said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The experts would have a range of specialisations, including epidemiology, laboratories, research and development, and would work with Chinese counterparts to help guide global response efforts, he said. Colin McIff, a senior official at the U.S. Department of Health, told Reuters in Geneva on Monday at WHO headquarters, where he attended the agency's Executive Board: "Those conversations are ongoing.

"I think that there will be information soon on that...Those talks are still happening, the WHO and the Chinese, and us and many others. But yes, I hope that will be settled soon, actually." Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told a news briefing last Friday where he was asked about any objection to U.S. participation, said: "We are not intentionally denying any kind of help from any particular country."

China on Monday accused the United States of spreading fear by pulling its nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid. Washington has "unceasingly manufactured and spread panic", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a teleconference on Monday: "We have folks ready to go to China as soon as that offer is finalised. I understand there are still negotiations in process on that. Really, we're waiting. As soon as we are allowed to go we will be there. "We do have an expert already in the field as part of CDC's continuing work with China and could be there immediately. We are still waiting for that invitation," she said. (Reporting and writing by Stephanie Nebehay; additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran's president says Tehran ready to work with EU to resolve nuclear deal issues

Iran is ready to cooperate with the European Union on issues related to the nuclear deal it agreed with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Monday by the ISNA news service.He made his comments at a meeting...

Sedition case against Chudawala for 'anti-national' slogans

Activist Urvashi Chudawala was on Monday booked for sedition by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in support of JNU student Sharjeel Imam at an LGBTQ event held at the Azad Maidan here last week, an officer said....

Malawi Constitutional Court annuls Mutharika's 2019 election victory

Malawis Constitutional Court on Monday upheld an application from opposition parties to have Peter Mutharikas victory in a May 2019 presidential election annulled.The court ordered that a new presidential vote be held within 150 days.The el...

Indian-origin shopkeeper tried to stop London terrorist with knife

An Indian-origin shopkeeper tried to stop the convicted terrorist from stealing the knife which he used for a stabbing frenzy on a busy high street in south London, before being shot dead by armed police officers during Sundays terror attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020