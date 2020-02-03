Security beefed up around Shaheen Bagh post Jamia firing
Security has been beefed up in the Shaheen Bagh area in the wake of firing at gate number 5 of Jamia University on Sunday night, the Delhi police said on Monday.
Security has been beefed up in the Shaheen Bagh area in the wake of firing at gate number 5 of Jamia University on Sunday night, the Delhi police said on Monday. "The security arrangements have been beefed up in the Shaheen Bagh area. In the wake of the firing near gate number 5 of Jamia University, barricades have been put up at the Jasola red light. RAF has also been deployed," Devesh Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Southern Range) said.
"Nobody is being allowed to go towards Shaheen Bagh without the identification documents. We tried to reason with the protesters to vacate the road. Considering the situation in the wake of the shooting here, deployment of forces have been augmented," he added. Rapid Action Force was on Monday deployed near Shaheen Bagh area where protest has been underway since December last year, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
This comes after the third incident of firing in the Jamia Nagar area, wherein a scooty-borne man fired a shot in the air near Jamia University's gate number 5 on Sunday around 11.30 pm. The gunman was riding pillion and the two then escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital. Meanwhile, a person, who supplied the firearm to the juvenile who fired near Jamia last week, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till February 28, Delhi Police said.
The man has been identified as Ajeet (25), who is a wrestler by profession from Sahajpur village in Aligarh district. (ANI)
