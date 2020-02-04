ED attaches properties of 3 entities in Rose valley case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached balances in bank accounts of Multiple Resorts Ltd, Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd and St Xavier's College in Kolkata, along with other assets, totalling to Rs 70.11 crores allegedly belonging to the Rose Valley Group.
The assets attached include 25 acres of land and a hotel in West Bengal and flat in Mumbai under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to the ED. (ANI)
