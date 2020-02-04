Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.' A Delhi court last week stayed till further orders the execution of the four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutal murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people, including a juvenile, in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adult accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

