Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court to announce quantum of sentence for convicts on Feb 11

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:24 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter home: Court to announce quantum of sentence for convicts on Feb 11

A Delhi court Tuesday said it will announce on February 11 the quantum of sentence for Brajesh Thakur and 18 others, convicted of sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The CBI sought that Thakur be imprisoned till the remainder of life and the rest of convicts be given maximum punishment. The convicts on the other hand sought minimum punishment.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, reserved the order for February 11. The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People's Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC).

In its 1,546 page judgement, the court had also convicted Thakur of offences under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and those relating to abetment, section 21 (failure to report commission of an offence) of the POCSO Act and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act. The offences entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The court had acquitted one Vikki in the case for want of evidence. One of the female accused, Rosy Rani, former assistant director of child protection unit in Muzaffarpur, was convicted of offences under section 21(1) (failure to report commission of an offence) of the POCSO Act.

Since the maximum punishment for the offence was six months, which she had already undergone, she was granted bail by the court. Dillip Kumar Verma, former chairman of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Muzaffarpur, child protection officer of District Child Protection Unit Ravi Roshan, member of CWC Vikas Kumar and other accused Vijay Kumar Tiwari, Guddu Patel, Kishan Kumar and Ramanuj Thakur were held guilty of the offences of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under POCSO Act, criminal conspiracy, rape, gang rape, causing hurt, abetment to rape under IPC and POCSO Act, and section 75 of the JJ Act.

Two of the accused -- Rama Shankar Singh and Ashwani -- were convicted of the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment to rape. Rama was also convicted under sections 323 of IPC, 75 of JJ Act and 21 of POCSO Act.

Female accused -- Shaista Praveen, Indu Kumari, Minu Devi, Manju Devi, Chanda Devi, Neha Kumari, Hema Masih, Kiran Kumari -- were held guilty of criminal conspiracy, abetment to rape, cruelty to child and failure to report commission of an offence. Advocates P K Dubey and Nishaank Mattoo, appearing for Thakur, had told reporters that they will challenge the verdict in the higher court.

Advocate Gyanendra Mishra, representing Dillip, too had said there was no evidence against the accused and he will challenge the judgement in the higher court. The court had recorded the statement of 69 witnesses produced by the CBI which was represented by Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal.

It had recorded the statement of 44 girls who were physically and sexually assaulted at the shelter home, of which around 13 were mentally disabled. It had examined 20 defence witnesses, said advocate Dheeraj Kumar, appearing for some of the accused.

The court had on March 30, 2019, framed charges against the accused in the case in which former Bihar Social Welfare Minister and the then JD(U) leader Manju Verma also faced flak as allegations surfaced that Thakur had links with her husband. She had resigned from her post on August 8, 2018.

The case was transferred on February 7, 2019 from a local court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar to a POCSO court at Saket district court complex in Delhi on the apex court's directions. The matter had come to light on May 26, 2018 after Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.

The report had been submitted to the Bihar Social Welfare Department by TISS in February that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais - health ministry

Thailand confirmed six new cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, four of them Thai nationals and two Chinese. The four Thai people included a couple who had visited Japan and two drivers who had picked up Chinese passengers in Thailand, ...

UPDATE 1-Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects

French healthcare company Sanofi said on Tuesday it was being investigated over Depakine, an epilepsy drug that caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development when taken during pregnancy.The Paris prosecutor launched a prelimin...

EXCLUSIVE-As virus fallout widens, China readies more measures to stabilise economy - sources

Chinese policymakers are readying measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth, policy sources said.The sources said the government is debating whether...

Last date to register for pick-and-drop facility for elderly Delhi voters extended

The Delhi CEO Office has extended the last date to register for availing pick-and-drop facility for senior citizens till February 5, officials said on Tuesday. The last date for registration earlier was January 31. However, it was extended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020