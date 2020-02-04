Man who opened fire at Shaheen Bagh sent to 2-day police custody

Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fired in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, was on Tuesday sent to police custody for two days by a Delhi court. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Gujjar, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.

During the hearing, Gurjjar's lawyer asked the court why the police needed further custody even though they recovered everything, including bike, mobile, and pistol at the time of the incident. Police, on the other hand, sought further custody arguing that the accused was allegedly given the weapon by a source in Bihar and that they were trying to trace him.

Police said the accused deleted his conversations from his phone and that they need to recover those messages to find out who he spoke to in order to trace the source of the weapon. Gujjar was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act are going on for over 50 days. (ANI)

