North Macedonia hopes for NATO accession ratification in March

  • Reuters
  • Skopje
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:03 IST
File photo

North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski said on Tuesday that he expects the procedure of ratification country's membership in North Atlantic Treaty organization to be completed next month.

"If everything goes to plan concerning the political process, around March 10 that process should finish. There will remain some technical details that our parliament in Skopje will have to deal with," Pendarovski told reporters during his visit to Poland.

